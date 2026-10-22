US stocks fall on tech AI spending and rising oil
Business
US stocks took a hit on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down 1.4% and the S&P 500 falling 0.7%.
Investors are worried about how much tech giants are spending to build out AI, while rising oil prices, thanks to global tensions, are adding to inflation fears.
Even solid earnings from big companies weren't enough to calm the nerves.
Blackstone jumps 4% Lockheed Martin surges
Not everyone had a rough day: Blackstone's stock jumped 4% after sharing an upbeat outlook, and Lockheed Martin surged over 6% thanks to strong demand for its defense products and better-than-expected results.
These bright spots stood out in an otherwise tough market session.