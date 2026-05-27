US stocks higher with tech, AI leading during U.S.-Iran talks
Business
US stock markets started Wednesday on a positive note, with tech and AI companies leading the way.
Hopes are up as U.S.-Iran talks show progress, which could ease some global tension.
Still, investors aren't going all-in just yet because there's uncertainty in other world markets.
Dow +25, S&P +7, Nasdaq +39.3
The Dow edged up 25 points, the S&P 500 gained about seven points, and the Nasdaq rose 39.3 points, or 0.15%, at the opening bell, showing people are still excited about tech despite global worries.