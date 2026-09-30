US stocks mixed as Dow falls 0.32%, Nasdaq up 0.25%
Business
The US stock market was a mixed bag on Tuesday.
While the Dow Jones dipped 0.32%, the S&P 500 barely budged upward, and the Nasdaq gained 66.47 points, or 0.25%, so not all bad news if you're into tech.
US 10-year yield rises to 5.259%
NVIDIA and Boeing led gains, but Apple and Walmart both dropped noticeably.
Meanwhile, bond yields hit highs (with the 10-year at 5.259%), making borrowing pricier and bonds more tempting than stocks right now.
All this happened as oil prices fell and consumer confidence took a hit, so it's definitely not business as usual on Wall Street.