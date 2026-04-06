US stocks open higher as investors eye Middle East progress
Business
US stocks kicked off Monday on a positive note, with investors feeling hopeful about possible progress in the Middle East.
This upbeat start follows last week's biggest market gains in four months, showing renewed confidence even as global tensions continue.
Financial players are keeping a close watch on world events while making their next moves.
Markets mixed as traders weigh headlines
At the opening bell, the S&P 500 edged up by 0.08% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.28%, but the Dow slipped slightly by 0.07%.
These mixed numbers reflect how traders are weighing international headlines and deciding where to put their money as uncertainty around global conflicts lingers.