US stocks rally after Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO
The US stock market made a strong comeback on Monday, with the Nasdaq up 6.47% after Jensen Huang was brought back as NVIDIA's CEO.
His return sparked fresh excitement around AI stocks, lifting big names like Amazon and Microsoft too.
The Dow also rose 1,452.56 points, signaling renewed optimism among investors.
Jensen Huang reinstatement lifts NVIDIA stock
NVIDIA's stock shot up by 36.6% following Huang's return, which came 11 days after he stepped down due to rumors of a personal scandal.
His reinstatement helped reverse much of last week's losses when worries about AI spending and political tensions had nearly pushed the Nasdaq into bear market territory.
Now, all eyes are on this week's economic data for hints about what the Fed might do next.