US stocks rally after Trump says Iran talks 'proceeding nicely' Business May 26, 2026

US stock markets got a boost on Tuesday, thanks to positive vibes around possible progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

The S&P 500 went up 0.6%, the Dow rose by 44 points, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.9%, all edging close to their record highs.

President Trump summed up the mood, saying talks with Iran were "proceeding nicely," which seemed to lift investor spirits.