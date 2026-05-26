US stocks rally after Trump says Iran talks 'proceeding nicely'
Business
US stock markets got a boost on Tuesday, thanks to positive vibes around possible progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations.
The S&P 500 went up 0.6%, the Dow rose by 44 points, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.9%, all edging close to their record highs.
President Trump summed up the mood, saying talks with Iran were "proceeding nicely," which seemed to lift investor spirits.
Brent up 3% Treasury yields fall
While US stocks soared, global markets had mixed reactions: Asian and European markets were mixed.
Brent crude oil prices jumped 3%, showing just how sensitive investors are to news about Iran.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields fell as investors leaned toward a more stable outlook despite all the international drama.