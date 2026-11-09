US stocks rally on tech and AI, earnings imminent
Business
US stocks had a strong Monday, with the Dow up 1.2% and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising by 0.8%.
The big push came from renewed interest in tech and AI companies after last week's dip.
Investors are gearing up for a busy earnings week, with updates from names like Hims & Hers and Rocket Lab on the way.
CoreWeave demand eyed, Brent crude down
Analysts are watching AI-focused firms like CoreWeave to see if demand is still hot.
Meanwhile, oil prices slid (Brent crude dropped 4.2% to $94.23 per barrel) after President Trump played down worries about new military strikes on Iran, which helped ease fears of supply issues even as tensions linger in the Strait of Hormuz.
Markets seem cautiously optimistic heading into earnings season.