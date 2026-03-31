US stocks rebound as S&P 500, Nasdaq rise over 1%
Business
US stock markets saw a solid rebound on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by over 1%.
The Dow climbed about 400 points, shaking off yesterday's dip that was triggered by spiking oil prices linked to tensions in West Asia.
A small drop in oil prices helped calm things down for investors.
Marvell Technology lands $2B NVIDIA deal
Tech stocks did most of the heavy lifting: Marvell Technology soared after landing a $2 billion deal with NVIDIA, while NVIDIA itself also gained.
Lower fuel costs gave travel companies like Norwegian Cruise Line and American Airlines a lift too.
Still, gas prices are sticking above $4 a gallon, so everyday budgets are feeling the pinch even as Wall Street breathes easier.