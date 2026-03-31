US stocks rebound as S&P 500, Nasdaq rise over 1% Business Mar 31, 2026

US stock markets saw a solid rebound on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by over 1%.

The Dow climbed about 400 points, shaking off yesterday's dip that was triggered by spiking oil prices linked to tensions in West Asia.

A small drop in oil prices helped calm things down for investors.