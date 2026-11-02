US stocks rise as oil falls, tech and AI steady
Business
US stocks kicked off Monday on a high note, with tech and AI shares stabilized after October's selloff.
The big driver? Oil prices took a dive, thanks to hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace deal, which made investors feel more optimistic.
Dow jumps 403.09 points to 52,173.40
The Dow jumped 403.09 points to 52,173.40, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also climbed.
Nasdaq rose 159.07 points, or 0.63%, to 25,596.07 at the opening bell.
All in all, markets got a boost from both technology and AI-related shares steadying after October's selloff and cheaper oil.