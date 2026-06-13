US stocks rise on optimism about possible U.S.-Iran peace deal
US stocks finished Friday on a high, thanks to growing optimism about a possible peace deal between the US and Iran.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all posted solid gains, with investors feeling upbeat about what's next.
SpaceX Nasdaq IPO lifts market
SpaceX made history with its massive IPO debut on Nasdaq, pushing its value past $2 trillion, even though only a tiny slice of shares was available to trade.
The buzz around SpaceX helped lift the whole market, even as other space companies like Rocket Lab lost some steam after early gains.
Analysts credit easing inflation for rally
Analysts say this positive mood is also tied to easing inflation concerns as peace talks progress.
All eyes are now on next week's Federal Reserve meeting with Kevin Warsh, while talk of a U.S.-Iran deal has been building since US President Donald Trump voiced his confidence back in March.