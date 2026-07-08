US stocks slip as investors question AI chip hype

Samsung earnings disappoint investors

Chip stocks took a bigger hit after Samsung's latest earnings failed to satisfy investors with sky-high expectations and news broke that Chinese startup DeepSeek is building its own AI chip, possibly cutting into NVIDIA and Huawei's turf.

As Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments put it, recent AI gains have set expectations "almost impossible to beat."

All eyes are now on SK Hynix's US stock debut this Friday to see if the volatility continues.