US stocks split as S&P 500 hits record, NVIDIA surges
Business
On Thursday, the US stock market split paths: the Dow Jones fell by 115 points (0.23%) to 49,794.83, but the Nasdaq jumped 0.58% and the S&P 500 hit a record high at 7,374.
The big difference? Tech stocks (especially AI-focused companies like NVIDIA) kept soaring while energy and financial stocks struggled.
Oil down nearly 4% hits Dow
A sharp drop in oil prices hit Dow energy giants like Chevron hard, with oil falling nearly 4% after hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal raised supply expectations.
Since the Dow relies more on industrial and energy companies, it took a bigger hit than tech-heavy indexes like the Nasdaq, which got a boost from surging AI excitement.