US stocks swing as Dow jumps 600, chip stocks tumble Business Jul 03, 2026

The US stock market was all over the place on Thursday, while the Dow Jones soared over 600 points (thanks to classic, old-economy stocks); tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid by 1.6%.

The big reason? Chip giants like Intel and AMD dropped another 4% to 6% after already falling hard earlier in the week.