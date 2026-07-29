US stocks tick higher as Microsoft and Meta earnings loom

The S&P 500 futures nudged up 0.2%, but Nasdaq 100 futures bounced around thanks to chipmaker losses, even though SK Hynix posted strong profits; its shares dropped nearly 10%.

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped nearly 5%, luxury brands in Europe had mixed results, and Middle East tensions pushed Brent crude above $88 a barrel.

All in all, investors seem cautious as they wait for more clarity from tech earnings and the Fed's next move.