US stocks tick higher as Microsoft and Meta earnings loom
Business
US stock markets ticked higher, with everyone eyeing big earnings from Microsoft and Meta.
Investors are also waiting to see if the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday (right now, there is about a one-in-three chance of a hike).
SK Hynix shares fall nearly 10%
The S&P 500 futures nudged up 0.2%, but Nasdaq 100 futures bounced around thanks to chipmaker losses, even though SK Hynix posted strong profits; its shares dropped nearly 10%.
Meanwhile, oil prices jumped nearly 5%, luxury brands in Europe had mixed results, and Middle East tensions pushed Brent crude above $88 a barrel.
All in all, investors seem cautious as they wait for more clarity from tech earnings and the Fed's next move.