US stops Iranian missiles at Jordan base, Brent hits $87.26
Business
Big moves in the markets today: Oil prices shot up after the US stopped Iranian missiles aimed at its base in Jordan; Washington called it "an attempted surprise."
The US and Saudi Arabia hit back with strikes on Iraqi sites linked to Tehran-backed militias.
Brent crude climbed 3.8% to $87.26 a barrel.
Chip rout drags South Korea 8.3%
Chip stocks kept falling, dragging South Korea's market down 8.3% as SK Hynix and Samsung both dropped, with SK Hynix reporting a surge in quarterly profit, while Sandisk, Western Digital, Micron, and AMD also slid, pulling the Nasdaq lower.
With oil up and tensions high, everyone's watching for today's Federal Reserve decision; analysts say even a small rate hike could shake things up further.