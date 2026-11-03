US strike at Qeshm Island lifts Brent to $105.25
Oil prices are up again after the US launched a strike on Iran's Qeshm Island, sparking worries about possible supply issues in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil.
Brent crude rose to $105.25 a barrel, bouncing back from yesterday's big drop.
US officials say the strike was meant to keep commercial shipping safe in this vital area.
US-Iran conflict strains Hormuz oil transit
The U.S.-Iran conflict, which began in late February, has made it tougher for oil to move through the Strait of Hormuz, even with Qatar trying to help mediate peace talks that haven't paid off yet.
With gas prices climbing at home, both countries are still trading proposals under growing political pressure.
President Trump says he's unsure about more military moves, while Iran's leadership is actively involved in finding a solution at the highest levels.