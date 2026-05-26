US strikes in Iran spark market worries, Sensex down 479
Business
Indian stock markets took a hit on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling 479 points and the Nifty down 98, mostly thanks to worries after US strikes in Iran.
Banking, oil and gas, and pharma stocks were hardest hit as investors stayed cautious.
Midcap and smallcap stocks edge higher
Even though the main indices slipped, midcap and smallcap stocks managed to edge up a bit.
Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments pointed out that rising crude prices and rupee losses fueled the volatility, but weekly crude prices are still lower, hinting things might calm down soon.