US strikes targeted Kharg Island military sites, crude tops $115
Business
The US just launched strikes on Kharg Island, which handles nearly 90% of Iran's oil exports.
While the strikes targeted more than 50 military sites and didn't actually hit the oil facilities, global oil prices still jumped.
US crude is now above $115 a barrel.
Oil surge rattles S&P, complicates talks
Oil prices spiking has already rattled US stock markets, with S&P 500 futures dropping more than 0.5%.
Meanwhile, making ongoing diplomatic talks even trickier.