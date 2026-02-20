US Supreme Court ends Trump's emergency tariffs

Major implications for trade and presidential powers

This ruling is a huge deal for anyone following US trade or politics. It puts real limits on how presidents can use emergency powers for trade moves—so no more unlimited tariffs without Congress signing off.

Over $133 billion in duties had already been collected (big retailers like Costco are now hoping for refunds), and the Congressional Budget Office says these tariffs could have cost the economy $3 trillion over 10 years.

For importers and global businesses, it's a major win—and it shows the court isn't afraid to check presidential power.