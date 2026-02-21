US Supreme Court just ruled against Trump on tariffs

What about other tariffs?

Even with this ruling, plenty of Trump-era tariffs are sticking around because they were set up under different laws.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum (thanks to an old national security rule), plus extra fees on goods from Mexico, Canada, China, Brazil, and India—for reasons ranging from politics to oil—are all still active for now.

The court's decision could push a rethink of some of these in the future, but nothing's changed just yet.