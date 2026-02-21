US Supreme Court just ruled against Trump on tariffs
The US Supreme Court just decided that President Donald Trump went too far by using a 1977 emergency law to slap tariffs on imports from places like South Korea, Japan, and the EU.
In a 6-3 ruling, the court said those tariffs weren't justified under that law—finding he exceeded his authority under the 1977 IEEPA.
It's a big deal for how much power the White House has over setting trade barriers.
What about other tariffs?
Even with this ruling, plenty of Trump-era tariffs are sticking around because they were set up under different laws.
Tariffs on steel and aluminum (thanks to an old national security rule), plus extra fees on goods from Mexico, Canada, China, Brazil, and India—for reasons ranging from politics to oil—are all still active for now.
The court's decision could push a rethink of some of these in the future, but nothing's changed just yet.