US Supreme Court reviews Apple appeal in Epic contempt case
Business
The US Supreme Court is stepping in to review Apple's appeal after being found in contempt over its App Store rules in the Epic Games case.
This all started when a judge told Apple to let app makers link users to other payment options, but Apple responded by adding a 27% fee on purchases made outside its store within a week of clicking those links.
Epic Games alleges Apple noncompliance
Epic says Apple didn't really follow the court's order, which led to the contempt ruling.
Now, with the US Supreme Court involved, this case could set new rules for how app stores handle payments, not just for Epic and Apple, but potentially for developers and users everywhere.