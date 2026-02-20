US Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump's import tariffs

Potential $175 billion refunds for companies

If the court says the tariffs aren't allowed, it could mean up to $175 billion in refunds for companies—but getting that money back won't be easy.

Trump says the tariffs protect national security, but some justices worry they might really be taxes that only Congress can approve.

However this goes, it could seriously shake up US trade policy and global business ties—and it could represent a major legal and political setback for his administration.