US suspends perm green card access for 8 tech companies
Business
Big news for tech workers: the US has just suspended Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, and Adobe from a key green card program.
This move means these companies can't use the PERM process to help H-1B visa holders become permanent residents, at least for now.
JD Vance urges hiring US workers
US Vice President JD Vance announced the suspension, saying these firms should focus more on hiring US workers.
The decision follows an ongoing investigation and is part of a push to prioritize American workers.