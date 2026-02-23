US tariffs on imports to be scrapped after Supreme Court
Starting February 24, US Customs will no longer collect certain tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
This follows a major Supreme Court decision that held IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs, including the government's claimed power to "unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope."
The ruling did not itself cancel those executive orders; US Customs said it will stop collecting duties imposed pursuant to seven executive actions tied to borders, opioids, Venezuelan oil, and trade issues with Brazil and Russia.
Implications of the ruling
This decision could mean billions of dollars in refunds for importers who act quickly—so it's a big deal for businesses.
The Supreme Court made it clear: only Congress can approve sweeping economic changes like these tariffs.
As Chief Justice Roberts put it, the president's power to "regulate... importation" isn't a free pass for endless duties.
It's a rare move that checks executive power and could change how future trade rules get made.