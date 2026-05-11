US team expected to visit India for next trade talks
Business
A US team is expected to visit India for the next round of trade talks, though the dates aren't locked in yet.
This follows India's trip to Washington last April, where both sides talked about an interim trade deal and advanced negotiations on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
India and US agree interim framework
The latest discussions have covered everything from market access and digital trade to customs, investment, and economic security.
Back in February, India and the US agreed on a framework for an interim deal focused on fair, balanced terms.
Both countries say they're committed to keeping up this momentum and building a stronger economic partnership.