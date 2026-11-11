US team visits New Delhi to ease customs for trade
A US team just visited New Delhi (November 2-3, 2026) to keep the India-US trade agreement moving, even though big disagreements (like tariffs and access to India's agricultural and dairy markets) have stalled things.
The main focus this time? Sorting out customs rules and making trade smoother between both countries.
Democrats control Congress while talks continue
The visit happened right as Democrats took over Congress in the US midterms, putting President Trump's trade plans in question.
Still, both sides are sticking with technical discussions on key issues, showing they're not giving up on reaching a deal that works for everyone.