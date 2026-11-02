US tech giants' debt surges to $578B amid AI buildout
Business
America's biggest tech names, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla, have racked up $578 billion in debt by mid-2026.
That's nearly a 45% jump since 2025, associated with companies continuing to expand their AI infrastructure.
SBI Research warns $1.67-$2T tech hit
With borrowing costs and bond yields rising, experts at SBI Research warn these debts could hurt company values and even knock around $1.67 trillion to $2 trillion off their combined market cap (currently about $23 trillion).
Add in the Federal Reserve's growing losses on Treasury holdings, and these money moves could pressure tech valuations and Treasury holdings.