US tech stocks start recovering after nearly $1.3 trillion selloff
Business
After a huge nearly $1.3 trillion drop earlier this week, US tech stocks are starting to recover.
Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.5% by Wednesday morning, and S&P 500 futures edged up too.
Asian markets were all over the place, with South Korean shares swinging amid chip earnings focus and news of SK Hynix's big US listing and Micron's earnings update.
Analysts: AI focus amid market volatility
Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities sees the chip craze in Asia as a chance to refocus on AI leaders.
Jennifer Bender at State Street thinks these ups and downs are just normal short-term shifts tied to global events.
Bobby Molavi from Goldman Sachs compared today's unpredictability to the dot-com era, saying volatility is here to stay for now.