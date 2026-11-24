Megaspeed is under investigation for allegedly smuggling NVIDIA chips to China, with both US and Singaporean authorities involved.

The company's ties to Alice Huang, who was leading Megaspeed for over two years and was at the center of the alleged NVIDIA-related scandal, have only fueled the controversy.

Meanwhile, Huang was ousted and then reinstated as NVIDIA's CEO.

Megaspeed says it hasn't done anything wrong and faces an uncertain future.