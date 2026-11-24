US to blacklist Megaspeed, cutting off American made semiconductor access
Big moves in tech: The US is set to blacklist Megaspeed, cutting off its access to American-made semiconductors unless it gets special permission.
This comes after serious concerns about national security and allegations that Alice Huang was allegedly caught up in a Chinese espionage case.
Megaspeed probed for alleged NVIDIA smuggling
Megaspeed is under investigation for allegedly smuggling NVIDIA chips to China, with both US and Singaporean authorities involved.
The company's ties to Alice Huang, who was leading Megaspeed for over two years and was at the center of the alleged NVIDIA-related scandal, have only fueled the controversy.
Meanwhile, Huang was ousted and then reinstated as NVIDIA's CEO.
Megaspeed says it hasn't done anything wrong and faces an uncertain future.