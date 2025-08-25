Next Article
US to buy 9.9% Intel stake for $8.9B
The US government announced an agreement to acquire a 9.9% stake in Intel, spending $8.9 billion—partially using CHIPS and Science Act funds.
This move is part of President Trump's push to create a sovereign wealth fund that invests in big companies like Intel, but without taking over their day-to-day decisions.
Intel's concerns and Trump's advisor's take
Intel's a bit uneasy about the government owning such a big chunk, worrying it could make future funding tricky or complicate global business.
Even though these shares don't come with voting rights, some critics think politics might still sneak into company decisions.
On the flip side, Trump's advisor Kevin Hassett called this a very, very special circumstance, pointing to how much CHIPS Act money has already gone into Intel.