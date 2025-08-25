US to buy 9.9% Intel stake for $8.9B

Intel's concerns and Trump's advisor's take

Intel's a bit uneasy about the government owning such a big chunk, worrying it could make future funding tricky or complicate global business.

Even though these shares don't come with voting rights, some critics think politics might still sneak into company decisions.

On the flip side, Trump's advisor Kevin Hassett called this a very, very special circumstance, pointing to how much CHIPS Act money has already gone into Intel.