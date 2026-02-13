US to roll back steel, aluminum tariffs: Report

Impact of tariffs on US businesses and shoppers

Most of the cost from these tariffs—almost 90%—has landed on US businesses and shoppers, according to the New York Fed.

With Mexico, China, and Canada making up a huge chunk of US imports, these trade rules have hit close to home.

Canada has already dropped $44 billion in retaliatory tariffs but kept some on metals and cars.

Meanwhile, the US House recently voted to terminate the national emergency President Trump used to justify tariffs on Canadian imports, a largely symbolic move that would not by itself repeal those US tariffs, reflecting ongoing tensions—and hopes for smoother trade—with our neighbors.