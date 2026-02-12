US trade deal: Indian gems, jewelry exporters see big relief
Big news for Indian gems and jewelry exporters—the new India-US trade agreement promises to eliminate those steep tariffs that made it tough to compete globally.
Kirit Bhansali from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council called it a huge relief, saying, "After the 50% tariff, my sector was severely affected, but this is good news."
Exporters optimistic about increased competitiveness and growth
With duties on loose diamonds, gold, and silver expected to go to zero percent, Indian products just got a lot more appealing in the US.
Exporters like Sanket Patel are hopeful this will boost trade volumes.
Alkesh Shah from Goldstar Jewellery also sees this as a win for business growth—and an edge over international rivals.