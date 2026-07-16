US Treasury sanctions Iran central bank wallets, Tether freezes $131 million
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The US Treasury added four crypto wallets tied to Iran's central bank to its sanctions list, with Tether separately freezing $131 million in stablecoins.
This clampdown happened after a recent spike in regional conflict and targeted wallets on the Tron blockchain.
US may add more Iranian-controlled wallets
Tether, the company behind USDT, froze $131 million from these wallets, though some funds slipped out before the freeze.
The crackdown is part of ongoing sanctions against Iran's central bank for links to groups like Hezbollah.
US officials say more Iranian-controlled wallets might be added, so this story isn't over yet.