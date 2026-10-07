US Treasury yields highest since 2002 with Pimco urging diversification
Business
Bond yields are now at their highest since 2002, with the 10-year US Treasury around 5.25% and the 30-year at 5.65%.
Investment giant Pimco says this is a big deal for anyone thinking about where to put their money and suggests spreading investments across both developed and emerging markets to manage risk.
Pimco economists urge global bond diversification
Pimco points out that these higher yields can help protect your money from inflation and cushion against economic ups and downs.
Its economist, Tiffany Wilding, and Andrew Balls, Pimco's chief investment officer for global fixed income, recommend looking globally when investing in bonds, since different countries are on very different financial paths right now.
The bottom line: a little diversification could go a long way in today's market.