US Treasury yields slip as AI doubts drag Nasdaq, Meta

US Treasury yields took a noticeable dip on Thursday, with investors starting to question whether the AI boom can really keep up its pace.

This uncertainty had people moving their money into safer bets, which dragged the Nasdaq down more than 2%.

Meta's shares also slid nearly 8% after its earnings and news about issuing non-voting shares to fund more AI projects.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 4.953%, reflecting the rush toward safety.