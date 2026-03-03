US Treasury yields soar after Khamenei's death in Iran attack
US Treasury yields shot up Monday after US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The 10-year yield saw its biggest daily rise since June 2025, hitting 4.05%.
This means borrowing—like mortgages and loans—just got pricier, and the odds of a Fed rate cut in June have dropped to about 45%.
The strikes targeted Iran's military infrastructure and leadership, with President Trump saying the operation could last weeks.
Oil prices spiked over 6%, raising worries about inflation as supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz face disruption.
Gold also climbed nearly 2% as investors looked for safer places to put their money during all this uncertainty.
Global markets are reacting to both immediate conflict risks and longer-term fears about higher costs for energy and goods.
For anyone thinking about big purchases or investments, it's a reminder that global events can quickly change what you pay—or earn—at home.