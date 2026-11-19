US Treasury yields top 5% as inflation surprises higher
US Treasury yields topped 5% thanks to higher-than-expected inflation. The 10-year yield hit 5.10%, and the 30-year reached 5.43%.
This is good news if you're investing in government bonds, but not so great if you're borrowing (mortgage rates are climbing, making home loans even tougher on your wallet).
October CPI 0.4% raises Fed expectations
Recent inflation numbers came in hotter than predicted, with October's Consumer Price Index rising by 0.4%.
That's got everyone thinking the Federal Reserve might hike interest rates again at their December meeting.
The Fed's target interest-rate range stood at 3.75% to 4%, and it says it's ready to tighten things further if inflation keeps sticking around.