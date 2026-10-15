US Treasury's David Zervos pushes back on IMF $40T warning

The US Treasury isn't too worried about the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest concerns over US debt.

David Zervos, a newly appointed counselor to the Treasury Secretary, pushed back, saying the IMF hasn't exactly nailed its economic predictions in the past.

This comes after the IMF warned that just hoping for more economic growth won't solve things, especially with US debt now topping $40 trillion and 10-year Treasury yields remaining above 5%.