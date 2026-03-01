US: Trump slaps 15% tariffs on all imports

Tariffs could ripple through prices and jobs

These sudden tariff hikes mainly target motor vehicles, metal products, and electrical equipment—and could ripple through prices and jobs.

Experts warn they might bump up unemployment by 0.3% points by the end of 2026 and shave about $30 billion off the US economy annually in 2025 dollars in the long run.

With companies pausing deals due to all the uncertainty, it's a reminder that trade policy changes can hit wallets (and job prospects) faster than you'd think.