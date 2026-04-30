US turns $8.9B Intel investment into over $30B value

US backs semiconductors and other industries

This wasn't just about making money. The investment is part of a bigger push to ramp up US semiconductor production and support other critical industries like steel and nuclear power.

The government even has the option to buy an additional 5% of Intel stock if Intel no longer retains a controlling stake in its foundry operations.

Plus, they're eyeing a stake in Spirit Airlines next, showing they're serious about backing key sectors that keep the country running.