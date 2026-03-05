US unemployment benefit applications flat at 213,000
Unemployment benefit applications in the US stayed flat last week at 213,000—slightly below what experts expected.
This steady number signals that layoffs are still pretty rare, and the job market isn't seeing any wild swings right now.
Job growth has slowed down
Even with unemployment staying low, job growth has slowed down—a big revision dropped last year's numbers from 584,000 to just 181,000 new jobs.
Big names like UPS and Amazon have announced cuts lately, and job openings hit their lowest point in over five years.
So while it's not a layoff frenzy, finding a new gig is getting tougher for many.
Unemployment might tick up in coming months
Factors like tariffs and past high interest rates are still shaping the job scene.
With February's employment report coming soon, some experts think unemployment could tick up in the months ahead if these trends continue.