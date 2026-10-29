US unemployment claims fall to 194,000, job market holding steady

Jobless claims have stayed under 230,000 every week this year and have been at or below 200,000 for seven consecutive weeks, a sign that companies aren't rushing to let people go.

While hiring has cooled (only 29,000 jobs added last month compared to a monthly average of 68,000), consumer spending has continued to support economic activity and rising investment in artificial intelligence projects is helping keep things afloat.

Economists expect the October jobs report (out November 6) will show around 55,000 new jobs added as investors await the October employment report, due on November 6, for a clearer picture of labor market conditions.