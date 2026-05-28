US unemployment claims rise to 215,000, 4-week average 209,000

US hires slow, gas prices surge

The job market isn't firing on all cylinders: employers added just 76,000 jobs per month from January to April this year, way down from 2024's average of 122,000.

Retiring baby boomers and tighter immigration rules are playing a role here.

Meanwhile, tensions involving Iran have pushed gas prices way up (from $2.98 to $4.43 per gallon), thanks to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (a major oil route), which have caused a huge disruption in global oil supply and are making life more expensive for everyone.