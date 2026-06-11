US unemployment claims rise to 229,000 signaling cooling job market

Companies added 172,000 jobs in May

Even with more people filing for unemployment, companies added 172,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate stayed at 4.3%.

But those tax refunds from Trump's 2025 cuts that helped boost spending are pretty much gone now.

Plus, gas prices are still above $4 a gallon, so many households are feeling the pinch.

All eyes are on upcoming data to see if employer confidence takes a hit.