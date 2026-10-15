US unemployment claims tick up to 199,000 as hiring slows
Business
Unemployment benefit claims in the US ticked up just a bit to 199,000 last week, still way below what's considered high.
The four-week average also edged up slightly, showing that even with some bumps, job stability is holding steady.
US adds 29,000 jobs in September
Layoffs are rare right now, but hiring has definitely slowed down.
Only 29,000 new jobs were added in September (a big drop from August), and the unemployment rate nudged up to 4.2%.
With fewer people entering the workforce and companies like Kroger and Albertson's cutting staff, it's a "low-hire, low-fire" vibe out there.