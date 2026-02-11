US video conferencing startup AONMeetings launches in India
Business
AONMeetings, a US-based video conferencing company, just entered the Indian market with monthly plans starting at only ₹179 per user—much lower than most competitors.
The company has grown for five years without any venture capital and already serves 1,000+ global customers.
Founder Dwight Reed explains the pricing strategy
Their plans (₹179-₹1,522) include perks like unlimited meeting time and HIPAA compliance.
Founder Dwight Reed says these low prices are here to stay thanks to their lean operations—not investor money.
Sectors like healthcare, education, and startups are jumping on board for affordable, reliable video calls.
Plus, big enterprises are showing early interest—so rivals might need to rethink their pricing soon.