US waiver allows Iranian tanker carrying 600,000 barrels to Vadinar

Indian refineries face Iran's banking hurdles

The US waiver gives Indian refineries a rare chance to consider buying from Iran again, even though payment hurdles remain because Iran is still cut off from global banking systems.

While Iran was once a top oil supplier for India (imports peaked in 2016-17), long-term deals are still tricky due to ongoing geopolitical and financial roadblocks.

For now, it's a small but notable step toward reconnecting old trade ties.