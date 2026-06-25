US weekly unemployment claims fall to 215,000 below economists' expectations

US unemployment 4.3% with 7.6 million openings

The unemployment rate is still low at 4.3%, and job openings jumped to 7.6 million in April.

Employers have been hiring fast, averaging 188,000 new jobs a month since the Iran conflict started in February, the strongest streak since early 2024.

Inflation is still making things tricky for companies though; gas prices spiked because of global tensions but have eased after a recent U.S.-Iran deal.

The Fed might raise interest rates later this year to keep prices in check.