US wholesale inflation hits 6.5%, highest since 2022

Monthly comparison

Fed may raise interest rates again

The PPI also saw a monthly rise of 1.1%, matching its April increase and beating the expected 0.7% gain. Clark Bellin, president and chief investment officer of Bellwether Wealth, noted that "Thursday's elevated PPI print is yet another data point that could push the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates." He added this inflationary spike is likely temporary but there are concerns about a prolonged Iran conflict leading to higher oil prices and inflation.