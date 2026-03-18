US wholesale prices jump 3.4% annually, biggest spike in a year

Core prices also rise

Core wholesale prices (basically everything except food and energy) rose by 0.5% for the month and almost 4% over the year, again, the highest since early last year.

Oil prices surged nearly 50% after conflict disrupted supply routes, pushing average gas up to $3.84 a gallon from under $3 before things heated up.

Diesel got even pricier thanks to its key role in shipping goods around.